Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN Name

DK0060056166 FIRSTFARMS

The company's observation status is removed, because the company's has announced that Constantinsborg A/S has decided to withdraw the voluntary cash offer for all shares in the company.

We refer to the company's announcement from 31 March 2025.

_______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.