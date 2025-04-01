On November 28, 2023, the shares in Gabather AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On March 20, 2025, the Company disclosed a press release with information on the final outcome of a rights issue, raising approximately MSEK 6.38 before set-offs and issue costs.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Gabather AB (GABA, ISIN code SE0010869552, order book ID 153739) shall be removed.

