On August 28, 2025, Gabather AB (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the second quarter of 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (GABA, ISIN code SE0010869552, order book ID 153739) and the equity rights (GABA TO 7, ISIN code SE0024171946, order book ID 394330) in Gabather AB shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB