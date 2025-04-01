WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the United States Trade Representative has submitted the 2025 National Trade Estimate to President Donald Trump and Congress. The NTE is an annual report detailing foreign trade barriers faced by U.S. exporters and USTR's efforts to reduce those barriers.'No American President in modern history has recognized the wide-ranging and harmful foreign trade barriers American exporters face more than President Trump,' said US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer. 'Under his leadership, this administration is working diligently to address these unfair and non-reciprocal practices, helping restore fairness and put hardworking American businesses and workers first in the global market.'The findings of the 2025 NTE underscore President Trump's America First Trade Policy and 2025 Trade Policy Agenda.The NTE is an annual report due to the President and Congress by March 31 of each year. USTR works closely with other government agencies and U.S. embassies and solicits comments from the public through a Federal Register Notice to prepare the NTE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX