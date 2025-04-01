Xcyte Digital: Streamlined Communications Experiences Rapid Client Growth as Legacy Conferencing Providers Exit

Streamlined Communications, an Xcyte Digital company, and a leader in innovative communication solutions, offering carrier-grade conferencing services globally, continues to expand its reach, featuring seamless Reservationless and Operator Assisted Audio conferencing and industry leading Webcasting collaboration solutions. This enhanced suite comes at a critical time as major telecommunications providers are phasing out legacy audio-conferencing solutions, including reservationless and operator-assisted services.

Recent filings with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) indicate that a major telecommunications provider plans to discontinue several business service offerings, including their Reservationless Audio Conferencing Service. According to the FCC Public Notice DA-24-1158A1, these services are set to be discontinued in 2025.

"Streamlined Communications, recognizes the vital role that reliable conferencing services play in today's fast-paced business environment," said Colin Hutchinson, President at Streamlined Communications. "As legacy services are being phased out and global providers are discontinuing audio-conferencing solutions, we're stepping up to offer alternatives that not only match but exceed the capabilities of traditional reservationless and operator-assisted conferencing solutions. Our new back-end integrations with leading collaboration platforms further enhance our ability to meet diverse business needs."

Streamlined Communications' global conferencing solutions offer a comprehensive suite of advantages, including advanced reservationless with 24/7 on-demand availability from over 170 countries, high-definition audio, and easy-to-use customer interfaces portal accessible from virtually any device follow-the-sun support. Their enhanced operator-assisted services provide dedicated event managers, integrated customer dashboard, custom branding, multi-language speaking operators, and real-time participant management for high-profile calls. The hybrid conferencing capabilities seamlessly blend audio, video, and web conferencing with screen sharing and collaborative tools, suitable for both small team meetings and large-scale events.

"Our solutions will help ensure a smooth transition for businesses affected by the discontinuation of legacy services," added Mr. Hutchinson. "With our proven history of providing conferencing services globally, Streamlined Communications is making it easier than ever for companies to maintain and enhance their conferencing capabilities without disruption, all while leveraging their existing collaboration investments."

To help businesses navigate these changes and explore advanced conferencing solutions, Streamlined Communications is hosting a webinar titled "The Future of Enterprise Conferencing: Securing Business Continuity" on April 23, at 1pm Eastern.

This informative session will feature industry experts:

Frank Gorkis: Frank will provide insights into the continued need for always vital audio, and enhanced webcasting services, and the multiple options available.

Cara Knight: Cara will discuss strategies for avoiding disruption, the simplicity of planning a smooth transition, and what it means for businesses.

Pauly Maybury: Pauly will introduce you to Streamlined's operational efficiencies for operator assisted calls and options for ease of scheduling and provisioning.

The webinar will cover:

Transition strategies for rapid deployment and uninterrupted service

Automated audio-conferencing service overview and setup

Professionally managed operator-assisted conferencing service delivery and booking

Case studies of successful migrations

Q&A session with our panel of experts

"We're excited to have Cara, Pauly and Frank join us for this crucial discussion," said Mr. Hutchinson. "Their expertise will provide attendees with valuable insights into not just the 'why audio conferencing' but, more importantly, the 'how' - ensuring businesses can navigate this change with confidence and minimal disruption."

Businesses interested in learning how Streamlined Communications can elevate their conferencing capabilities, provide seamless alternatives to discontinued services, and enhance their existing collaboration tools are encouraged to attend this free webinar. Registration is now open at https://app.webinar.net/vyL6N8xNAJY.

For more information about Streamlined Communications and our comprehensive suite of conferencing services, including our new platform integrations, please visit our website at https://www.streamlinedcommunications.com/.

About Streamlined Communications

Streamlined Communications is a leading provider of innovative enterprise communication solutions. With a focus on cutting-edge IP-based technology, advanced conferencing capabilities, seamless integrations, and exceptional customer service, we empower businesses to communicate more effectively, efficiently, and securely in today's dynamic business landscape.

For more information contact:

Xcyte Digital Corp.

Randy Selman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (647) 777 7501

Email: investment@xcytedigital.com

Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 777 7501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements or information under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Xcyte's issuer profile. Xcyte does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Xcyte Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire