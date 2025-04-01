Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce that it has successfully installed and commissioned equipment for its proprietary process at the Galesburg facility.

"In just 10 days, our team-working alongside our valued partner RE ProMan LLC-successfully installed and commissioned our proprietary unit processes at the Galesburg facility," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "A huge thank you to our dedicated team for their precision, agility, and execution excellence. This achievement marks a new chapter for Burcon as we move with speed and urgency to bring best-in-class protein solutions to market."

Located in Galesburg, Illinois, the facility is a certified commercial food processing site equipped with capabilities aligned with Burcon's core protein technology platform. Following the acquisition, Burcon rapidly integrated its protein technologies at the facility, streamlining process layout and design, installing new piping and electrical systems, and implementing proprietary equipment. With the initial equipment commissioned, Burcon is poised to scale up production, optimize operations, and advance commercial partnerships. The facility is intended to serve as a key hub for commercialization, enabling the Company to launch its entire portfolio of industry-leading protein products.

Prospective customers seeking product samples and information are encouraged to contact Benoit Keppenne at bkeppenne@burcon.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is committed to delivering next-generation, best-in-class protein solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based market. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon offers sustainable protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2024 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

Industry and Investor Contact

Paul Lam

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

490 - 999 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 1K5

Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960

plam@burcon.ca www.burcon.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246832

SOURCE: Burcon NutraScience Corporation