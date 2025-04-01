Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - The Board of Directors of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today the appointments of Devin Sundstrom as Vice President, North Area and Heath Williamson as Vice President, Thermal Operations.

Mr. Sundstrom joined Cardinal in 2023 as Manager, North Operations. Mr. Sundstrom has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Sundstrom's experience has included production engineering, drilling and completions and exploitation engineering. Mr. Sundstrom holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering from the University of Calgary, and is a registered professional engineer in Alberta.

Mr. Williamson joined Cardinal in 2023 as Manager, Thermal Oil. Mr. Williamson has over 15 years of heavy oil experience with a specialized focus on developing and operating greenfield thermal oil projects. Mr. Williamson has a B.Sc. Petroleum Engineering from the University of Alberta.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada. Cardinal differentiates itself from its peers by having the lowest decline conventional asset base in Western Canada. Cardinal has recently announced the commencement of its first thermal SAGD oil development project which will further increase the long-term sustainability of the Company.

