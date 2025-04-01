Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) or ("Cordoba" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce new appointees to the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company welcomes Mr. Mark Gibson and Mr. Glen Kuntz to the Cordoba board.

Mr. Gibson is well known to the Cordoba Board, having been integral to the Alacran Project Feasibility Study and earlier studies. Mr. Gibson has served as Ivanhoe Electric's Chief Geophysics Officer since July 2023 and also served the function of Ivanhoe Electric's Chief Operating Officer from April 2021 to July 2023. He has served as Chief Operating Officer of Cordoba since August 2017. Mr. Gibson has more than thirty-three years of wide-ranging experience as a geoscientist and manager in the natural resources sector. Mr. Gibson joined HPX (Ivanhoe Electric's predecessor) in 2011 as the company's founding executive and was instrumental in HPX's strategic partnership with Cordoba in 2015.

Mr. Kuntz has served as Ivanhoe Electric's Senior Vice President, Mine Development since November 2022, and prior to that was Ivanhoe Electric's Chief Technical and Innovation Officer since January 2022. Mr. Kuntz is a professional geologist and mining executive with over thirty years of experience focused on exploration, development and operations, technology, and studies across a variety of commodities and mining methods throughout the Americas, Africa and Australia. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Kuntz was a consulting specialist at Nordmin Engineering since March 2018, and before that a director of exploration projects at Yamana Gold Inc. from 2015 to 2018. Mr. Kuntz has been extensively involved in the technical work on the Alacran Project, including the Feasibility Study.

Additionally, Mr. Gustavo Zulliger, has stepped down as the Company's Vice-President, Exploration to pursue other opportunities.

"We welcome our two new directors to the Board," commented Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba. "Both gentlemen have considerable knowledge of the Alacran Project and will be invaluable in its next phase of development. We would also express our sincere appreciation to Mr. Zulliger for his years of commitment and hard work on behalf of the Company and wish him all the best in his next endeavours."

