Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Lonza Implements its Simplified and Streamlined Operating Model



01.04.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST



Lonza's new simplified and streamlined operating model is designed to support its One Lonza vision and strategy

Previous divisional structure is now replaced with three newly formed CDMO Business Platforms: Integrated Biologics, Advanced Synthesis, and Specialized Modalities

The model comes into effect today, and is reflected on the updated Lonza.com website Basel, Switzerland, 1 April 2025 - Lonza has announced that its new simplified and streamlined operating model is effective from today. At its Investor Update in December 2024, Lonza announced its new One Lonza vision and strategy, centered around the Lonza Engine, which brings together the company's unique core competencies that enable outstanding value creation.



The Lonza Engine comprises five key components including: high performance teams; a strong scientific, technological and digital ecosystem; unparalleled customer partnerships; end-to-end execution excellence; and plug-and-play investment and integration capabilities. The simplified One Lonza organization has been designed to enhance customer experience, provide scalability for future growth and strengthen Lonza's multimodality offering.



Effective today, Lonza's offering comprises three newly-formed CDMO Business Platforms: Integrated Biologics, led by Gordon Bates, advances Lonza's best-in-class integrated offering and comprises Mammalian and Drug Product Services.

led by Gordon Bates, advances Lonza's best-in-class integrated offering and comprises Mammalian and Drug Product Services. Advanced Synthesis , led by Christian Seufert, combines leading hybrid chemistry and biology solutions and comprises the former Small Molecules division and Bioconjugates.

, led by Christian Seufert, combines leading hybrid chemistry and biology solutions and comprises the former Small Molecules division and Bioconjugates. Specialized Modalities, led by Daniel Palmacci, pioneers and scales cutting-edge technologies including Cell & Gene Technologies, mRNA, Microbial, and Bioscience. Within the new structure, the business unit layer has been removed, and the three business platforms now each directly manage multiple technology platforms. The Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business will continue to operate in its existing structure.



The new organizational structure will further enable Lonza to capture growth opportunities by empowering key Group Functions and improving execution capabilities, including a unified go-to-market approach and an increased focus on excellence in asset construction and operation.



Continuing to operate in its current structure, the CHI business is now led by Jean-Christophe Hyvert. Lonza plans to part ways with the business at the appropriate time and in the best interests of shareholders and stakeholders, while ensuring CHI continues to serve its customers and deliver profitable growth as the global market leader in its space.



Lonza will publish its restated financials for 2024 in June to provide investors with comparable figures for the Half-Year 2025 reporting on 23 July 2025. On 9 May 2025, Lonza will publish its qualitative Q1 2025 update in the former reporting structure. About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of around 18,500 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing. Our company generated sales of CHF 6.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.9 billion in Full-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com . Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release. All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes. Privacy Policy link To immediately delete all the data



End of Media Release

