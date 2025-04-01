Lonza Group AG
Basel, Switzerland, 1 April 2025 - Lonza has announced that its new simplified and streamlined operating model is effective from today. At its Investor Update in December 2024, Lonza announced its new One Lonza vision and strategy, centered around the Lonza Engine, which brings together the company's unique core competencies that enable outstanding value creation.
Within the new structure, the business unit layer has been removed, and the three business platforms now each directly manage multiple technology platforms. The Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business will continue to operate in its existing structure.
