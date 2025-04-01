Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
01.04.25
11:51 Uhr
0,765 Euro
+0,004
+0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7610,78614:52
0,7690,77614:31
Dow Jones News
01.04.2025 14:09 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised 
01-Apr-2025 / 12:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
1 April 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Bond call option exercised 
 
Consistent with the basis for the recent placement of a new USD100 million senior unsecured bond with maturity in April 
2030, Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has notified Nordic Trustee A.S. that the Company will call the 
outstanding bond amount relating to ISIN NO 0010894330 with a maturity date in October 2025 and a fixed coupon of 9.25% 
per annum, at a price equal to 100% of the nominal amount. The total amount outstanding before the call is USD66 million. 
 
The settlement date is set to be 14 April 2025. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Exercise of voluntary partial redemption (Call Option)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380837 
EQS News ID:  2109934 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109934&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 07:34 ET (11:34 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.