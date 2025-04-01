DJ Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised 01-Apr-2025 / 12:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 April 2025 Genel Energy plc Bond call option exercised Consistent with the basis for the recent placement of a new USD100 million senior unsecured bond with maturity in April 2030, Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has notified Nordic Trustee A.S. that the Company will call the outstanding bond amount relating to ISIN NO 0010894330 with a maturity date in October 2025 and a fixed coupon of 9.25% per annum, at a price equal to 100% of the nominal amount. The total amount outstanding before the call is USD66 million. The settlement date is set to be 14 April 2025. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements, Chief Financial Officer Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

