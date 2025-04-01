WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy Virginia proposed new base and fuel rates. The company requested base rate increases of $8.51 per month in 2026 and $2.00 per month in 2027 for a typical residential customer. If approved, this would be the company's first increase in base rates since 1992.The company said it is also proposing to move power capacity costs from the base rate to the annual fuel rate. This requested change, in addition to the fuel cost of extended cold weather in January 2025 and higher forecasted fuel commodity prices, will result in a $10.92 monthly fuel rate increase for a typical residential customer.The company noted that, if approved, the new fuel rate would take effect on July 1, 2025, and the new base rates would take effect on January 1, 2026 and January 1, 2027.The company also proposed a new rate class for high energy users, including data centers, as well as new consumer protections.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX