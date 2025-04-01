KensieMae Expands Strategic Partnership with MeridianLink to Boost Lending Technology Solutions

KensieMae, a leading provider of LOS automation solutions, consulting, and professional services is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. The broadened partnership enhances lending solutions, process automation, user-experience, and services for financial institutions with KensieMae's Infinity Solutions.?

Last year, KensieMae released its Infinity Solutions for MeridianLink® Mortgage, an integrated web platform, based on an open API, that helps lenders with increased functionality and automation, as well as additional features and integrations. KensieMae's Infinity Solutions, already trusted by over 150 lenders, has processed more than 495 million automated actions on more than 4.5 million unique loans since its initial general availability release in 2022. ?

The Infinity platform provides set-it-and-forget-it automation for processes such as FEMA automation, automated emails and notifications, SMS communication, loan-level field updates, address verification, round-robin file assignments, a payment gateway, and much more.

?KensieMae, with more than ten years of industry leadership in helping lenders implement, customize, transition platforms, automate, integrate, and enhance their LOS, is a great resource for lenders looking to move onto the MeridianLink Mortgage platform or extract more value from their current platform.

?Through a dedicated and experienced team and a hands-on approach, KensieMae's professional services engagements help lenders through full implementations, reimagining their workflow and processes, adding a new lending channel, and building out their more custom and bespoke processes and nuances with a system configuration that supports their workflow. From staff augmentation and outsourced admin services, custom application, and integration development, to wholistic project management and consulting, KensieMae has you covered.

?Whether you're a lender migrating to MeridianLink Mortgage, an emerging banker adding a new business channel like TPO, or a credit union or bank seeking a complete operational overhaul, our MeridianLink services and solutions enable faster closings and an enhanced customer experience.

KensieMae, based in Massachusetts, is a leader in financial technology that serves over 1,000 IMBs, Banks, and Credit Unions, with professional services, advisory and consultation, and has more than 19,000 software solutions actively used by mortgage lenders across the country.

Founded in 2013 by Ryan Jerome, CEO, and Courtney Jerome, President. The KensieMae family of companies is comprised of KensieMae, LLC, KensieMae Technologies, A&S Elite, LLC, Diehl Mortgage Training & Compliance, and Velma. These combine to provide professional services, consultation and implementation, education and training, software solutions, tools, integration, automation, API, SDK, RPA, and custom development services for the mortgage lending industry.

KensieMae earned recognition from Inc. as one of the "Fastest Growing Private Companies" (for six years in a row) and as one of the Inc's "Best Workplaces" in America.

MeridianLink® (NYSE:MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink's cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

?

