WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK) posted a net loss of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, improving from a $5.3 million loss in the same period last year.Revenue rose to $81.5 million from $77.8 million, driven by continued growth in subscription and services. Operating income increased slightly to $3.6 million from $3.4 million.MLNK closed Monday's trading at $17.80 up $0.39 or 2.24 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.