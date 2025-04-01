Intelligent Protection Management Corp. Attains Accredited Partner Status with HPE Private Cloud AI

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise to be an accredited partner for its HPE Private Cloud AI solution.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of IPM, commented, "We are delighted to provide our clients with this exceptional AI capability, designed to rapidly enhance their business outcomes. We will continue to evaluate ways to help our clients implement AI solutions."

HPE Private Cloud AI is co-developed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Nvidia, providing access to a broad ecosystem of AI leaders, including leading global systems integrators (SIs) and professional services organizations. It is a purpose-built solution designed to provide fast and easy deployment of private AI applications with a focus on inferencing, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and fine-tuning.

HPE Private Cloud AI delivers a unique cloud experience designed to accelerate data science productivity and time-to-business value. It delivers instant AI productivity by being ready to deploy within the IPM Private cloud in three clicks. Once available, multiple users have self-service access to a diverse set of Nvidia technologies and open-source tools and models, which has the potential to increase productivity by 90% through an evergreen, cloud-managed experience.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of IPM, continued, "The solution's efficiency is highlighted by its deployment - a swift eight hours in IPM's secure private cloud, and full operational capability in just one day. This environment managed by IPM, as enhanced by HPE Private Cloud AI delivers up to a 5x model throughput improvement and a 2x increase in AI developer productivity. Responding directly to the needs of our clients, this private cloud AI solution, in partnership with HPE and Nvidia, is set to strengthen our existing offerings and open new avenues for growth."

Becoming an HPE AI Private Cloud Certified Partner unlocks significant benefits, including access to specialized expertise, a deeper understanding of HPE's AI solutions, and the ability to leverage these solutions to offer customers innovative AI-driven insights and accelerate their own AI journeys.

ABOUT INTELLIGENT MANAGEMENT PROTECTION CORP. (NASDAQ:IPM)

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. ("IPM") is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. Our other products include ManyCam. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as the anticipated benefits of being named a HPE AI Private Cloud Certified Partner, the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "building," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimates," "expects," "extent," "focus," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "position," "probable," "progressing," "projects," "prudent," "seeks," "should," "steady," "target," "view," "will" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: general business and economic conditions globally; industry trends; competition; changes in government and other regulation; changes in political and economic stability; disruptions in business operations due to reorganization activities; interest rate and currency fluctuations; the inability of the Company to realize successfully any anticipated synergy benefits of its acquisition of Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc.; the inability of the Company to integrate successfully the operations of Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc.; fluctuations and volatility in the Company's stock price; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability of the Company to maintain customer and partner relationships; and the timing and market acceptance of new service offerings. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

