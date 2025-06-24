Intelligent Protection Management Corp. Adds Aura's Comprehensive Personal Identity Theft Protection Products to its Cutting-Edge Enterprise IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Tools

Providing comprehensive IT protections to over 17,000 consumers

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today it will begin offering Aura, the leading AI-powered online safety solution for individuals and families, to help minimize the impact of data breaches, scams, and other online threats on consumers.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of IPM, said, "As American businesses implement sophisticated cybersecurity risk mitigation and prevention strategies, bad actors are shifting their focus to personal assets that are used within the business environment, like e-mail and personal phones. For example, hackers are targeting consumers' personal devices as a method of entry to enterprise data platforms. At IPM, we're bridging the gap between personal devices and business cybersecurity tools by enhancing our managed enterprise security solution to include Aura. This represents an important step forward in digital protection."

In 2024, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission reported that Americans lost over $12 billion to identity theft and fraud, which represented a 23% increase from 2023.

Aura's product solution offers everything modern consumers need to protect themselves and their families online, including device security, scam and fraud protection, child safety alerts for cyberbullying and online predators, and identity theft protection. Its advanced antivirus protection and safe and private browsing capabilities defends personal devices against malware and blocks dangerous sites designed to steal personal and financial information. And with its AI-powered Call Assistant blocking spam calls and messages, alongside its password manager that automatically identifies and updates breached passwords and digital vault that encrypts sensitive documents and monitors for leaks on the dark web, Aura provides robust protection against online crime.

About IPM

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Investor Contacts

SOURCE: Intelligent Protection Management Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligent-protection-management-corp.-adds-auras-comprehensive-1042289