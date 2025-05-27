Intelligent Protection Management Corp. to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, today announced that itwill participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2025/or directly at https://app.webinar.net/Q0RMlLJp1z4. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2025invreg/.

About Intelligent Management Protection Corp.

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. The Company has more than a 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com.

Investor Contacts:

Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9680

e: dorame@lythampartners.com

Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-741-5730

e: weiss@lythampartners.com

