Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2P4YM | ISIN: US69764K1060
NASDAQ
28.05.25
2,340 US-Dollar
+3,54 % +0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELLIGENT PROTECTION MANAGEMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTELLIGENT PROTECTION MANAGEMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intelligent Protection Management Corp.: IPM Provides Secure, Scalable, and Expertly Managed IT Services to More Effectively Onboard the Private Equity Clients of IT Ally

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM") (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today the initiation of a collaboration with IT Ally, a trusted business and technology services provider to lower middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

Working together, IPM and IT Ally deliver seamless, end-to-end tech solutions for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, with the goals of preserving value and mitigating risk. IT Ally sets the strategy, aligning IT with business goals and managing cybersecurity, compliance, and tech risks, while IPM brings the strategy to life with secure, scalable, and expertly managed IT services.

Jason Katz, CEO of IPM, said, "Many of IT Ally's private equity customers are involved in highly regulated markets, including finance, legal, healthcare and merchant processing, requiring IT platforms that demand high-end security, scalability, and operational requirements. IPM delivers not only an IT solution, but a solution targeted to the industries in which these highly regulated businesses operate. IPM drives the technology platform that allows IT Ally's client base to operate seamlessly and efficiently.

"We are pleased to be working with IPM to provide our customers with the leading-edge technology to meet their growth and regulatory needs," said Michael Fillios,

Founder and CEO of IT Ally. "We believe that successful onboarding of new clients sets the stage for long and mutually beneficial relationships. IPM leads the way in that regard. We look forward to working with the IPM team."

About IT Ally

Founded in 2017, IT Ally is a market leader in business and technology advisory services and trusted ally to lower middle market Private Equity Firms and their portfolio companies. IT Ally establishes wide ranging partnerships that focus on value creation throughout the transaction lifecycle leveraging its deep business, industry, and technology expertise. For more information visit itallyllc.com to learn more.

About IPM

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. (Nasdaq: IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com

Investor Contacts:

Joe Dorame, Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners, LLC
602-889-9680
E: ipm@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Intelligent Protection Management Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ipm-provides-secure-scalable-and-expertly-managed-it-services-to-1033008

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
