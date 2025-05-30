Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: A2P4YM | ISIN: US69764K1060
NASDAQ
30.05.25 | 15:43
2,100 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Intelligent Protection Management Corp.: Intelligent Management Protection Corp. to Participate in the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow" Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 3rd - Thurs

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / IPM (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today that Company CEO Jason Katz has been invited to present at the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow," presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, June 3rd - Thursday, June 5th at 9:00 a.m. EDT

IPMwill be taking part in the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow." The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. In Maxim's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, we will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

About IPM

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. (Nasdaq: IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

Investor Contacts:

Joe Dorame, Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners, LLC
602-889-9680
E: ipm@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Intelligent Protection Management Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligent-management-protection-corp.-%22ipm%22-to-participate-in-t-1033972

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
