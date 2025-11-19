Altigen Technologies and Intelligent Protection Management Corp. Announce Go-To-Market Collaboration to Accelerate Growth, Reduce IT Complexity, and Expand Recurring Revenue Opportunities

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Altigen Technologies ("Altigen") (OTCQB:ATGN), a Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider delivering integrated Teams voice, AI-powered engagement, and analytics platforms and Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM") (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure today announced a collaborative growth initiative to refer integrated communications, AI-driven analytics, and managed security and hosting solutions to their respective customers.

The arrangement aligns two complementary companies with a shared mission: simplify enterprise IT environments, reduce operational complexity, and drive measurable cost savings for customers.

Through this arrangement, IPM will offer Altigen's MaxCloud UC, Microsoft Teams Phone solutions, CoreEngage omnichannel contact center, and CoreInsights analytics platform to its customers. Altigen will also become a referral partner of IPM, allowing them to introduce IPM's managed IT, Security, and Hosting solutions to Altigen's existing and prospective customers. The combined offering of each company's services strengthens both companies' positions in the fast-growing markets for unified communications, security, and analytics while expanding Altigen's recurring revenue base and giving IPM a new channel to acquire customers to their solutions.

Jerry Fleming, CEO of Altigen Technologies, stated: "This relationship with IPM accelerates our strategy of expanding through targeted, synergistic arrangements that extend Altigen's Microsoft ecosystem leadership. Together, we're creating a powerful opportunity to convert fragmented and costly IT environments into unified, secure, and data-driven ecosystems. For Altigen, we expect this will translate into predictable recurring revenue growth and greater market reach across the mid-enterprise segment."

Jason Katz, Chairman & CEO of IPM added "We selected Altigen because their Microsoft-native solutions deliver immediate value to our customers seeking to modernize their communications and analytics environments. By integrating Altigen's MaxCloud UC, Teams Phone solutions, CoreEngage, and CoreInsights platforms into our managed IT and security offerings, we're helping organizations reduce total cost of ownership, eliminate technical debt, and strengthen their operational resilience. We expect this relationship will expand our service portfolio, provide an opportunity to drive new business to our managed solutions, and deepen customer relationships, a clear win for both companies."

Expected Strategic and Financial Benefits

Expanded Market Reach - Both companies gain access to new customer segments: Altigen's Microsoft-certified communications and analytics portfolio will be introduced to IPM's clients, while IPM's managed IT and security solutions will be offered to Altigen's customer base, creating reciprocal growth opportunities.

Recurring Revenue Growth - The relationship enables both organizations to unlock new subscription-based service opportunities across UCaaS, CCaaS, managed IT, and cybersecurity, driving steady growth and expanding value for customers.

Operational Synergies - Shared infrastructure and complementary service offerings will allow both companies to streamline operations, reduce overhead, and improve gross margins through joint efficiencies.

Customer Retention & Lifetime Value - By integrating voice, AI, analytics, and security capabilities, the relationship enhances customer stickiness and deepens relationships, benefiting both Altigen and IPM through increased customer satisfaction and retention.

Accelerated Transformation - Positioning both companies to capitalize on the ongoing shift toward cloud-based, AI-enabled business operations.

The arrangement between Altigen and IPM highlights their joint commitment to growth through strong relationships that deliver profitability while mutually strengthening their presence in key verticals such as finance, government, and professional services.

For more information about the arrangement, please visit www.altigen.com or www.ipm.com.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is a Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider delivering integrated Teams voice, omnichannel contact center, and AI-powered analytics platforms. Altigen enables enterprises to simplify communications, improve customer engagement, and gain actionable insights from their data. Headquartered in Newark, California, Altigen serves thousands of customers worldwide through its growing partner ecosystem.

About IPM

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com.

