Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call Information

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast.

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET).

Dial In:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 539578

Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code they can reference the company name.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2183/53128

Webcast Replay available until: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Teleconference Replay: Available until Wednesday, December 25, 2025

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53128

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley, and our operations are strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact: ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/correction-from-source-altigen-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fisca-1113618