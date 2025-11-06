Intelligent Protection Management Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

Investor Conference Call to be conducted on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, today announced today it will issue third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after the market close.

The Company will also conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and address stockholder questions submitted in advance of the conference call.

To participate in this call, please dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011, access code: 411284 or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.ipm.com/ or https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2856/53084.

A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://investors.ipm.com/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331, replay access code 53084 through Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

If you would like to submit a question, please send an email with your question to IPM@lythampartners.com prior to the call. Intelligent Protection Management Corp. will do its best to answer all questions.

About IPM

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. (Nasdaq: IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com

Investor Contacts:

Joe Dorame, Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

Email: ipm@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Intelligent Protection Management Corp.

