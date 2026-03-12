Intelligent Protection Management Corp.: IPM to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference March 22-24, 2026

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jason Katz, will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 22-24, 2026. The conference will be held at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA.

Mr. Katz will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Investors interested in arranging meetings should contact your ROTH conference representative. You may also call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700, or ipm@lythampartners.com .

About IPM

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com. To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: https://investors.ipm.com/alerts.

