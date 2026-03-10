Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: A2P4YM | ISIN: US69764K1060
NASDAQ
10.03.26 | 20:12
1,710 US-Dollar
+3,64 % +0,060
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELLIGENT PROTECTION MANAGEMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTELLIGENT PROTECTION MANAGEMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 21:14 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2025 Financial Results on March 17, 2026

Investor Conference Call to be conducted on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

JERICHO, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, today announced today it will issue 2025 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, after the market close.

The Company will also conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and address stockholder questions submitted in advance of the conference call.

To participate in this call, please dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011, access code: 670919 or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.ipm.com/ or https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2856/53606.

A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://investors.ipm.com/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331, replay access code 53606 through Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

If you would like to submit a question, please send an email with your question to IPM@lythampartners.com prior to the call. Intelligent Protection Management Corp. will do its best to answer all questions.

About IPM

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (Nasdaq: IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com

Investor Contacts:

Joe Dorame, Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners, LLC
602-889-9700
Email: ipm@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Intelligent Protection Management Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligent-protection-management-corp.-to-report-fourth-quarter-1145381

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
