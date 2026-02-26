Intelligent Protection Management Corp.: IPM Strengthens Infrastructure Relationship with Colocation Extension to 2032

JERICHO, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, today announced the extension of its existing Phoenix colocation license agreement with an industry-leading data center provider through August 31, 2032. The extension reinforces a long-standing strategic relationship and supports IPM's continued focus on scalable, secure, and highly reliable digital infrastructure.

"We consider this a long-term strategic agreement with one of the leading infrastructure companies in the data center sector," said Jared Mills, president of IPM. Mr. Mills concluded, "This agreement removes barriers and enhances our competitive positioning by providing IPM with significant cost savings and leverage in the web hosting market and it supports a significant part of our vision to be the most secure and reliably managed web hosting provider on the planet. We are excited with the opportunities ahead."

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com. To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: https://investors.ipm.com/alerts.

