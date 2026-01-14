Intelligent Protection Management Corp. Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Operational Excellence

JERICHO, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, a key milestone in its ongoing commitment to safeguarding customer data and delivering trusted cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure solutions. This attestation, conducted under the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for a report on controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality or privacy ("SSAE 18 SOC 2"), validates IPM's rigorous controls and enterprise-grade security practices.

The audit was performed by Prescient Assurance LLC ("Prescient Assurance"), a leading provider of security and compliance attestation services for SaaS and B2B organizations worldwide. Prescient Assurance issued an unqualified opinion on the SOC 2 Type 1 report, which demonstrates that IPM meets high standards for security and compliance as evaluated in the report, giving customers confidence that IPM's data is managed with integrity and resilience.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting client data and maintaining trust," said Adam Zalko, Chief Operating Officer of IPM. "As businesses face increasingly complex security challenges, IPM continues to invest in best-in-class practices to ensure our customers' environments remain secure and compliant."

SOC 2 Type 1 compliance is widely recognized as a benchmark for data security and operational excellence. This achievement positions IPM to better serve enterprises seeking robust protection against evolving cyber threats.

About IPM

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com.

About Prescient Assurance

Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services, which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at info@prescientassurance.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "building," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimates," "expects," "extent," "focus," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "position," "probable," "progressing," "projects," "prudent," "seeks," "should," "steady," "target," "view," "will" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to maintain SOC 2 Type 1 compliance; the Company's ability to serve enterprises while protecting against evolving cyber threats; the Company's expectations regarding its procurement, professional services and subscriptions businesses contributing to the Company's overall results; the Company's potential growth opportunities; the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, and intentions; and other statements that are not statements of historical fact. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: the possibility of security vulnerabilities, cyber-attacks and network disruptions, including breaches of data security and privacy leaks, data loss, and business interruptions; the Company's ability to operate its secure private cloud through its data centers; the intense competition in the industry in which the Company operates and its ability to effectively compete with existing competitors and new market entrants; the Company's ability to consummate favorable acquisitions and effectively integrate any companies or businesses that the Company acquires; the impact of adverse economic and market conditions, including those related to fluctuations in inflation and geopolitical conflicts; the Company's reliance on a limited number of customers for its revenues and income; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and sell additional services to customers; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and other events outside of the Company's control. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

