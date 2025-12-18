Anzeige
WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.12.2025 21:02 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altigen Technologies Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2025.

"Our fiscal fourth quarter represented our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "Our business transformation initiative began with operational improvements which significantly improved our bottom line. In FY25 we introduced an all-new solutions portfolio, the success of which has continued to grow throughout the year. We expect to realize increasing growth as our solutions continue to gain market adoption."

Key Financial Highlights (Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024)

  • NetRevenue was $13.9 million, compared with $13.6 million;

  • Cloud services revenue was $6.9 million, compared with $7.1 million;

  • Services revenue was $5.9 million, compared with $5.2 million;

  • Gross margin increased to 63%, compared with 62% in the previous year;

  • GAAP net income totaled $0.7 million, with diluted EPS of $0.03; compared to $1.6M, with diluted EPS of $0.06, respectively.

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024

Select Financial Metrics

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal
4Q25

Fiscal
4Q24

Change

YTD
FY2025

YTD
FY2024

Change

Total Revenue

$

3,472

$

3,736

-7

%

$

13,867

$

13,619

2

%

Cloud Services

1,635

1,680

-3

%

6,877

7,097

-3

%

Services and Other

1,602

1,731

-7

%

5,926

5,159

15

%

Legacy Products

235

325

-28

%

1,065

1,363

-22

%

Software Assurance

213

315

-32

%

1,001

1,293

-23

%

Perpetual Software License

22

10

120

%

64

70

-9

%

GAAP Operating (Loss)/ Income

$

169

$

209

-19

%

$

619

$

(305

)

-303

%

Operating Margin

5

%

6

%

4

%

-2

%

GAAP Net (Loss)/Income

$

254

$

2,079

-88

%

$

738

$

1,560

-53

%

GAAP (Loss)/ Income Per Share

0.01

0.08

nm

$

0.03

$

0.06

nm

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

356

$

507

-30

%

$

1,606

$

495

224

%

Cash Flow from Operations

$

(152

)

$

641

nm

$

1,095

$

510

nm

nm = not measurable/ meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

1. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs, other non-recurring or unusual charges, and other immaterial items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Trended Financial Information

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal
4Q25

Fiscal
3Q25

Fiscal
2Q25

Fiscal
1Q25

Fiscal
4Q24

Fiscal
3Q24

Fiscal
2Q24

Fiscal
1Q24

Total Revenue

$

3,472

$

3,517

$

3,500

$

3,378

$

3,736

$

3,283

$

3,360

$

3,240

Cloud Services

1,635

1,666

1,856

1,720

1,680

1,710

1,817

1,890

Services and Other

1,602

1,596

1,362

1,366

1,731

1,249

1,183

996

Legacy Products

235

256

282

292

325

324

360

354

Software Assurance

213

242

268

278

315

296

340

342

Perpetual Software License

22

14

14

14

10

28

20

12

GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income

$

198

$

125

$

283

$

75

$

209

$

68

$

(240

)

$

(342

)

Operating Margin

6

%

4

%

8

%

2

%

6

%

2

%

-7

%

-11

%

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

254

$

110

$

287

$

87

$

2,079

$

62

$

(236

)

$

(345

)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

356

645

314

291

507

214

(67

)

(159

)

  1. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs, other non-recurring or unusual charges, and other immaterial items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #539578. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #53128. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located around the world. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

  • Altigen Communications, Inc.

  • Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

September 30,

2025

2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,750

$

2,575

Accounts receivable, net

2,428

1,770

Other current assets

183

185

Total current assets

5,361

4,530

Operating lease right-of-use assets

40

149

Goodwill

2,725

2,725

Property, plant, and equipment, net

57

-

Intangible assets, net

1,074

1,242

Capitalized software development cost, net

1,621

1,363

Deferred tax asset

5,347

5,638

Other long-term assets

20

2

Total assets

$

16,245

$

15,649

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

608

$

98

Accrued compensation and benefits

625

593

Accrued expenses

221

446

Deferred consideration

372

744

Operating lease liabilities - current

24

104

Deferred revenue - current

563

481

Total current liabilities

2,413

2,466

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

25

49

Deferred revenue - long-term

77

176

Total liabilities

2,515

2,691

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value; Authorized 50,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding 25,847,985 and 24,918,656 shares at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively

25

24

Treasury stock at cost 2,492,646 and 1,918,830 shares at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively

(1,579

)

(1,565

)

Additional paid-in capital

73,240

73,193

Accumulated deficit

(57,956

)

(58,694

)

Total stockholders' equity

13,730

12,958

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,245

$

15,649

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year End

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net revenue

$

3,472

$

3,736

$

13,867

$

13,619

Gross profit

2,189

2,386

8,683

8,395

Operating expenses:

Research and development

306

885

1,305

4,268

Sales, general & administrative

1,714

1,292

6,759

4,432

Operating income (loss)

169

209

619

(305

)

Interest and other income

393

16

434

52

Interest expense and other expense

(17

)

(3

)

(24

)

(26

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

545

222

1,029

(279

)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1)

(291

)

1,857

(291

)

1,839

Net income (loss)

$

254

$

2,079

$

738

$

1,560

Net income (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.01

$

0.08

$

0.03

$

0.06

Diluted

$

0.01

$

0.08

$

0.03

$

0.06

Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share

Basic

25,848

24,919

25,848

24,919

Diluted

25,903

25,903

25,903

25,959

(1) The Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results include a non-cash tax expense of $0.3 million, resulting from the differences between the Company's income tax rate and the statutory rate while the Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 results include a non-cash tax benefit of approximately $1.9 million, primarily due to the release of the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

738

$

1,560

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:

Impairment of capitalized software

340

53

Impairment of intangible assets

-

142

Depreciation and amortization

-

3

Deferred income tax expense

291

(1,901

)

Amortization of intangible assets

198

184

Amortization of capitalized software

216

375

Adjustment for operating lease expenses

7

(19

)

Stock-based compensation

48

60

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

(658

)

(275

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2

51

Other long-term assets

(17

)

(2

)

Accounts payable

511

40

Accrued expenses

(564

)

193

Deferred revenue

(17

)

46

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,095

510

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of intangible assets

(8

)

-

Purchase of software (PPE)

(78

)

-

Capitalized software development costs

(820

)

(576

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(906

)

(576

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment of deferred consideration in business combination

-

-

Repurchase of common stock

(14

)

-

Proceeds from issuances of common stock

-

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(14

)

-

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

175

(66

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,575

2,641

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

2,750

$

2,575

Supplemental disclosure of Investing and financing activities

Shares repurchased for cashless exercise of stock options

$

(372

)

$

-

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-reports-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-fiscal-1119060

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
