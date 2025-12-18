Altigen Technologies Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2025.

"Our fiscal fourth quarter represented our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "Our business transformation initiative began with operational improvements which significantly improved our bottom line. In FY25 we introduced an all-new solutions portfolio, the success of which has continued to grow throughout the year. We expect to realize increasing growth as our solutions continue to gain market adoption."

Key Financial Highlights (Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024)

NetRevenue was $13.9 million, compared with $13.6 million;

Cloud services revenue was $6.9 million, compared with $7.1 million;

Services revenue was $5.9 million, compared with $5.2 million;

Gross margin increased to 63%, compared with 62% in the previous year;

GAAP net income totaled $0.7 million, with diluted EPS of $0.03; compared to $1.6M, with diluted EPS of $0.06, respectively.

Key Financial Highlights (4Q 2025 versus 4Q 2024)

Net Revenue decreased 7% to $3.5 million

Cloud services revenue decreased 3% to $1.6 million;

Service and Other revenue decreased 7% to $1.6 million;

Gross margin decreased to 63%, compared with 64%;

GAAP net income was $254 thousand, compared with $2.0 million;

EPS per share was $0.01 vs $0.08

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024

Select Financial Metrics (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

4Q25 Fiscal

4Q24 Change YTD

FY2025 YTD

FY2024 Change Total Revenue $ 3,472 $ 3,736 -7 % $ 13,867 $ 13,619 2 % Cloud Services 1,635 1,680 -3 % 6,877 7,097 -3 % Services and Other 1,602 1,731 -7 % 5,926 5,159 15 % Legacy Products 235 325 -28 % 1,065 1,363 -22 % Software Assurance 213 315 -32 % 1,001 1,293 -23 % Perpetual Software License 22 10 120 % 64 70 -9 % GAAP Operating (Loss)/ Income $ 169 $ 209 -19 % $ 619 $ (305 ) -303 % Operating Margin 5 % 6 % 4 % -2 % GAAP Net (Loss)/Income $ 254 $ 2,079 -88 % $ 738 $ 1,560 -53 % GAAP (Loss)/ Income Per Share 0.01 0.08 nm $ 0.03 $ 0.06 nm Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 356 $ 507 -30 % $ 1,606 $ 495 224 % Cash Flow from Operations $ (152 ) $ 641 nm $ 1,095 $ 510 nm nm = not measurable/ meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

1. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs, other non-recurring or unusual charges, and other immaterial items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Trended Financial Information

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

4Q25 Fiscal

3Q25 Fiscal

2Q25 Fiscal

1Q25 Fiscal

4Q24 Fiscal

3Q24 Fiscal

2Q24 Fiscal

1Q24 Total Revenue $ 3,472 $ 3,517 $ 3,500 $ 3,378 $ 3,736 $ 3,283 $ 3,360 $ 3,240 Cloud Services 1,635 1,666 1,856 1,720 1,680 1,710 1,817 1,890 Services and Other 1,602 1,596 1,362 1,366 1,731 1,249 1,183 996 Legacy Products 235 256 282 292 325 324 360 354 Software Assurance 213 242 268 278 315 296 340 342 Perpetual Software License 22 14 14 14 10 28 20 12 GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income $ 198 $ 125 $ 283 $ 75 $ 209 $ 68 $ (240 ) $ (342 ) Operating Margin 6 % 4 % 8 % 2 % 6 % 2 % -7 % -11 % GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $ 254 $ 110 $ 287 $ 87 $ 2,079 $ 62 $ (236 ) $ (345 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 356 645 314 291 507 214 (67 ) (159 )

Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs, other non-recurring or unusual charges, and other immaterial items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #539578. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #53128. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located around the world. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

September 30, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,750 $ 2,575 Accounts receivable, net 2,428 1,770 Other current assets 183 185 Total current assets 5,361 4,530 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40 149 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Property, plant, and equipment, net 57 - Intangible assets, net 1,074 1,242 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,621 1,363 Deferred tax asset 5,347 5,638 Other long-term assets 20 2 Total assets $ 16,245 $ 15,649 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 608 $ 98 Accrued compensation and benefits 625 593 Accrued expenses 221 446 Deferred consideration 372 744 Operating lease liabilities - current 24 104 Deferred revenue - current 563 481 Total current liabilities 2,413 2,466 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 25 49 Deferred revenue - long-term 77 176 Total liabilities 2,515 2,691 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; Authorized 50,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding 25,847,985 and 24,918,656 shares at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively 25 24 Treasury stock at cost 2,492,646 and 1,918,830 shares at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively (1,579 ) (1,565 ) Additional paid-in capital 73,240 73,193 Accumulated deficit (57,956 ) (58,694 ) Total stockholders' equity 13,730 12,958 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,245 $ 15,649

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year End September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 3,472 $ 3,736 $ 13,867 $ 13,619 Gross profit 2,189 2,386 8,683 8,395 Operating expenses: Research and development 306 885 1,305 4,268 Sales, general & administrative 1,714 1,292 6,759 4,432 Operating income (loss) 169 209 619 (305 ) Interest and other income 393 16 434 52 Interest expense and other expense (17 ) (3 ) (24 ) (26 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 545 222 1,029 (279 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1) (291 ) 1,857 (291 ) 1,839 Net income (loss) $ 254 $ 2,079 $ 738 $ 1,560 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share Basic 25,848 24,919 25,848 24,919 Diluted 25,903 25,903 25,903 25,959

(1) The Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results include a non-cash tax expense of $0.3 million, resulting from the differences between the Company's income tax rate and the statutory rate while the Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 results include a non-cash tax benefit of approximately $1.9 million, primarily due to the release of the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 738 $ 1,560 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Impairment of capitalized software 340 53 Impairment of intangible assets - 142 Depreciation and amortization - 3 Deferred income tax expense 291 (1,901 ) Amortization of intangible assets 198 184 Amortization of capitalized software 216 375 Adjustment for operating lease expenses 7 (19 ) Stock-based compensation 48 60 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (658 ) (275 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2 51 Other long-term assets (17 ) (2 ) Accounts payable 511 40 Accrued expenses (564 ) 193 Deferred revenue (17 ) 46 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,095 510 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of intangible assets (8 ) - Purchase of software (PPE) (78 ) - Capitalized software development costs (820 ) (576 ) Net cash used in investing activities (906 ) (576 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of deferred consideration in business combination - - Repurchase of common stock (14 ) - Proceeds from issuances of common stock - - Net cash used in financing activities (14 ) - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 175 (66 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 2,575 2,641 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 2,750 $ 2,575 Supplemental disclosure of Investing and financing activities Shares repurchased for cashless exercise of stock options $ (372 ) $ -

