Altigen Technologies Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2025.
"Our fiscal fourth quarter represented our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "Our business transformation initiative began with operational improvements which significantly improved our bottom line. In FY25 we introduced an all-new solutions portfolio, the success of which has continued to grow throughout the year. We expect to realize increasing growth as our solutions continue to gain market adoption."
Key Financial Highlights (Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024)
NetRevenue was $13.9 million, compared with $13.6 million;
Cloud services revenue was $6.9 million, compared with $7.1 million;
Services revenue was $5.9 million, compared with $5.2 million;
Gross margin increased to 63%, compared with 62% in the previous year;
GAAP net income totaled $0.7 million, with diluted EPS of $0.03; compared to $1.6M, with diluted EPS of $0.06, respectively.
Net Revenue decreased 7% to $3.5 million
Cloud services revenue decreased 3% to $1.6 million;
Service and Other revenue decreased 7% to $1.6 million;
Gross margin decreased to 63%, compared with 64%;
GAAP net income was $254 thousand, compared with $2.0 million;
EPS per share was $0.01 vs $0.08
Key Financial Highlights (4Q 2025 versus 4Q 2024)
Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024
Select Financial Metrics
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal
Fiscal
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
Total Revenue
$
3,472
$
3,736
-7
%
$
13,867
$
13,619
2
%
Cloud Services
1,635
1,680
-3
%
6,877
7,097
-3
%
Services and Other
1,602
1,731
-7
%
5,926
5,159
15
%
Legacy Products
235
325
-28
%
1,065
1,363
-22
%
Software Assurance
213
315
-32
%
1,001
1,293
-23
%
Perpetual Software License
22
10
120
%
64
70
-9
%
GAAP Operating (Loss)/ Income
$
169
$
209
-19
%
$
619
$
(305
)
-303
%
Operating Margin
5
%
6
%
4
%
-2
%
GAAP Net (Loss)/Income
$
254
$
2,079
-88
%
$
738
$
1,560
-53
%
GAAP (Loss)/ Income Per Share
0.01
0.08
nm
$
0.03
$
0.06
nm
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
356
$
507
-30
%
$
1,606
$
495
224
%
Cash Flow from Operations
$
(152
)
$
641
nm
$
1,095
$
510
nm
nm = not measurable/ meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding
1. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs, other non-recurring or unusual charges, and other immaterial items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.
Trended Financial Information
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Fiscal
Total Revenue
$
3,472
$
3,517
$
3,500
$
3,378
$
3,736
$
3,283
$
3,360
$
3,240
Cloud Services
1,635
1,666
1,856
1,720
1,680
1,710
1,817
1,890
Services and Other
1,602
1,596
1,362
1,366
1,731
1,249
1,183
996
Legacy Products
235
256
282
292
325
324
360
354
Software Assurance
213
242
268
278
315
296
340
342
Perpetual Software License
22
14
14
14
10
28
20
12
GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income
$
198
$
125
$
283
$
75
$
209
$
68
$
(240
)
$
(342
)
Operating Margin
6
%
4
%
8
%
2
%
6
%
2
%
-7
%
-11
%
GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$
254
$
110
$
287
$
87
$
2,079
$
62
$
(236
)
$
(345
)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
356
645
314
291
507
214
(67
)
(159
)
Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs, other non-recurring or unusual charges, and other immaterial items that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.
Conference Call
Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #539578. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #53128. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.
About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located around the world. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Altigen Communications, Inc.
Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
September 30,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,750
$
2,575
Accounts receivable, net
2,428
1,770
Other current assets
183
185
Total current assets
5,361
4,530
Operating lease right-of-use assets
40
149
Goodwill
2,725
2,725
Property, plant, and equipment, net
57
-
Intangible assets, net
1,074
1,242
Capitalized software development cost, net
1,621
1,363
Deferred tax asset
5,347
5,638
Other long-term assets
20
2
Total assets
$
16,245
$
15,649
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
608
$
98
Accrued compensation and benefits
625
593
Accrued expenses
221
446
Deferred consideration
372
744
Operating lease liabilities - current
24
104
Deferred revenue - current
563
481
Total current liabilities
2,413
2,466
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
25
49
Deferred revenue - long-term
77
176
Total liabilities
2,515
2,691
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; Authorized 50,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding 25,847,985 and 24,918,656 shares at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
25
24
Treasury stock at cost 2,492,646 and 1,918,830 shares at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
(1,579
)
(1,565
)
Additional paid-in capital
73,240
73,193
Accumulated deficit
(57,956
)
(58,694
)
Total stockholders' equity
13,730
12,958
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,245
$
15,649
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year End
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenue
$
3,472
$
3,736
$
13,867
$
13,619
Gross profit
2,189
2,386
8,683
8,395
Operating expenses:
Research and development
306
885
1,305
4,268
Sales, general & administrative
1,714
1,292
6,759
4,432
Operating income (loss)
169
209
619
(305
)
Interest and other income
393
16
434
52
Interest expense and other expense
(17
)
(3
)
(24
)
(26
)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
545
222
1,029
(279
)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes (1)
(291
)
1,857
(291
)
1,839
Net income (loss)
$
254
$
2,079
$
738
$
1,560
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.08
$
0.03
$
0.06
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.08
$
0.03
$
0.06
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share
Basic
25,848
24,919
25,848
24,919
Diluted
25,903
25,903
25,903
25,959
(1) The Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results include a non-cash tax expense of $0.3 million, resulting from the differences between the Company's income tax rate and the statutory rate while the Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 results include a non-cash tax benefit of approximately $1.9 million, primarily due to the release of the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets.
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
738
$
1,560
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Impairment of capitalized software
340
53
Impairment of intangible assets
-
142
Depreciation and amortization
-
3
Deferred income tax expense
291
(1,901
)
Amortization of intangible assets
198
184
Amortization of capitalized software
216
375
Adjustment for operating lease expenses
7
(19
)
Stock-based compensation
48
60
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
(658
)
(275
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2
51
Other long-term assets
(17
)
(2
)
Accounts payable
511
40
Accrued expenses
(564
)
193
Deferred revenue
(17
)
46
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,095
510
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of intangible assets
(8
)
-
Purchase of software (PPE)
(78
)
-
Capitalized software development costs
(820
)
(576
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(906
)
(576
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of deferred consideration in business combination
-
-
Repurchase of common stock
(14
)
-
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(14
)
-
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
175
(66
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
2,575
2,641
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
2,750
$
2,575
Supplemental disclosure of Investing and financing activities
Shares repurchased for cashless exercise of stock options
$
(372
)
$
-
