Dienstag, 06.01.2026
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 15:38 Uhr
Altigen Technologies Promotes Joe Hamblin to President & Chief Operating Officer

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Altigen Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a provider of AI-enabled customer engagement, communications, and cloud solutions, today announced the promotion of Joe Hamblin to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Jeremiah Fleming will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

In his expanded role, Mr. Hamblin will assume responsibility for Altigen's day-to-day operations, including product development, cloud services, consulting services, and go-to-market execution. As President & COO, he will work closely with the executive leadership team to scale Altigen's AI-powered SaaS platforms and consulting business, with a focus on operational excellence to drive the Company's next phase of growth.

Mr. Hamblin has played a pivotal role in Altigen's transformation into a modern AI-enabled solutions provider. Since joining the Company, he has led critical initiatives spanning product modernization, operational efficiency, and customer-focused innovation, helping position Altigen for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

According to Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, "Joe has been instrumental in executing Altigen's strategic business transformation plans. His leadership skills, domain expertise and relentless focus on execution make him the ideal person to assume the role of President and COO. Joe's appointment not only strengthens our leadership team but also allows me to focus more heavily on long-term strategy, capital markets, and advancing our vision for Altigen's AI-enabled future."

Joe Hamblin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Altigen Technologies, commented, "I am honored by the confidence Jerry and the Board have placed in me. Over the past couple of years, Altigen has made tremendous progress in evolving our technology platform and sharpening our focus on AI-powered customer engagement solutions and services. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams to scale the business, deliver measurable value to our customers, and accelerate growth while maintaining operational discipline."

About Altigen Technologies, Inc.

Altigen Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN) is a provider of AI-enabled customer engagement, communications, and cloud solutions designed to help organizations improve customer experience, increase operational efficiency, and drive business outcomes. Altigen delivers innovative SaaS platforms and services across unified communications, contact center, and AI-driven customer interaction technologies, with a strong focus on Microsoft-centric cloud architectures.

Contact:

Altigen Communications, Inc.
Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-technologies-promotes-joe-hamblin-to-president-and-chief-1124187

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
