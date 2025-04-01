Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Smale to Argo's Board of Directors.

Scott Smale has 35 years of experience in design, construction and project management for large commercial construction projects. Mr. Smale has worked in Canada and USA as a tradesman, commercial superintendent, high-rise structural superintendent and now a Construction Manager for large-scale commercial projects, including several Costco warehouses and Vancouver Center II. Mr. Smale has provided his services as a construction technology instructor for the government of Saskatchewan.

Mr. Smale has extensive technical construction knowledge and experience ranging from project design to development. His knowledge base includes mechanical, electrical, civil, and structural disciplines as used in managing large-scale construction. Mr. Smale's main structural component knowledge strength is in concrete construction, including additive analysis and concrete mix design used in the construction industry. Mr. Smale has multi-sector experience in construction, mining, oil and gas, and is talented in identifying different industry equipment/processes to solve project-specific problems for advancing development.

The Company's CEO, Robert Intile, stated, "It is a great pleasure to welcome Scott to the Board of Argo. His lengthy experience and expertise in commercial construction will be an invaluable asset to Argo, as we enter the market for innovative concrete additives."

Additionally, Argo announces it has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") (614 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2, contact: Adrian Sydenham, email: info@marketsmart.ca, phone: 877-261-4466, web: https://www.marketsmart.ca). Pursuant to the agreement, MarketSmart will provide investor relations services for Argo for an initial term of three months. Argo will pay MarketSmart a fee of $7,500 (plus applicable taxes) per month. The Company and MarketSmart maintain an arm's length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for the services.

Robert Intile, Argo's CEO, commented: "We look forward to working with MarketSmart, a leading Canadian investor relations firm, to assist in accelerating market awareness of Argo."

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

Argo Living Soils is dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions in agriculture and construction. Established in 2018, the company has entered multiple global research and development agreements to advance the creation of biochar, graphene, soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compound extracts, all customized for high-value crops. With a vision to build a reputable brand of environmentally friendly products, Argo is now expanding its focus to incorporate green concrete and graphene technologies into its soil and concrete innovations.

