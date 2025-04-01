Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHG2 | ISIN: CH1173567111 | Ticker-Symbol: GVM0
Frankfurt
28.06.19
20:00 Uhr
908,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,11 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GURIT HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GURIT HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 15:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gruppo Hera: Aliplast boosts recycled PET: PET recycling site acquired from Gurit Italia

Finanznachrichten News

BOLOGNA, Italy, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hera Group subsidiary, a European leader in plastic regenerating, has integrated Gurit Italia's Carmignano di Brenta plant dedicated to PET recycling, an investment that looks towards the growth of an increasingly important market

Aliplast plants are specialized the recycling of post-consumer materials, such as bottles and everyday packaging. The recycled polymers include PET, LDPE, HDPE, and PP, transformed into granules or flakes for various uses, such as the subsequent production of bottles, bags, or packaging films. The company has 5 other plants in Italy along with other platforms in Spain, France, and Poland. It recycles over 100,000 tons of plastics annually, mainly from post-consumer materials.

Incremental production capacity of 15,000 tonnes

Aliplast, among Europe's leaders in plastic regeneration, grows again in recycled PET. Controlled by Herambiente, part of the Hera Group, this company has now acquired the Gurit Italia business unit dedicated to PET recycling, operating in the Carmignano di Brenta (Padua) plant, with an incremental production capacity of roughly 15,000 tonnes of recycled PET per year.

An evolving regulatory framework will expand demand for recycled PET

This acquisition is part of Aliplast's broader strategy aimed at responding to the growing demand for recycled PET, which is also a consequence of the evolution of the European and Italian regulatory framework.

In particular, legislative decree 196/21, which applies in Italy the so-called Directive 2019/904 SUP (Single Use Plastics), includes among its various requirements as of 1 January the obligation for plastic containers of liquid foodstuffs to contain at least 25% of recycled raw material. An increased use of recycled plastics is also required by the new European PPWR packaging regulation.

The production and logistics platform integrated in Aliplast

The Carmignano di Brenta plant processes incoming post-consumer PET coming from the recovery chains of the Corepla and Coripet consortia. Thanks to this investment, Aliplast will integrate a new PET grinding, washing and extrusion line, suitable both for food contact (e.g. bottles or food trays) and for use in fibres destined for consumer products such as clothing or automobile accessories.

In addition to increasing production capacity, this acquisition will also optimise Aliplast's logistics chain, which will be able to integrate Gurit's large storage yards into its flow of goods.

Petrone, Aliplast CEO: "continuing along a path of qualitative and quantitative growth"

"This acquisition is, first and foremost, in line with our Business plan, which includes the regeneration of resources as one of its qualifying points," explains Michele Petrone, Aliplast CEO. "It also continues along a path of growth characterised not only by an expansion of production capacity, but also by an increasing focus on quality and traceability, to guarantee customers the highest standards in terms of supply chain transparency and product safety. This is a vision that looks towards the long term and which in 2024 rewarded us with an expansion of our customer base by more than 9% compared to the previous year."

CONTACT: Rita D'Andrea, rita.dandrea@gruppohera.it, +393201415025

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653958/Gruppo_Hera.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653957/Aliplast_Logo.jpg

Aliplast, a subsidiary of the Hera Group, is a European leader in plastics regeneration for the production of recycled polymers, rLDPE films, rPET sheets, and rigid plastics in HDPE and PP. It is specialized in the closed-loop, a vertical recycling process for industrial plastics waste that includes collection, cleaning, shredding, and transformation into new materials. These can be used to produce sheets, films, or granules for various sectors such as food, cosmetics, automotive, and furniture.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aliplast-boosts-recycled-pet-pet-recycling-site-acquired-from-gurit-italia-302415501.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.