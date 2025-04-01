SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Tuesday that it sold a record-breaking total March sales of 87,019 units, up 13 percent from last year's 76,920 units. This is a record sixth consecutive month setting best-ever total sales.The sales were driven by best ever March total sales record for IONIQ 5, Tucson, Santa Fe, Elantra and Palisade. Total sales of hybrid electric vehicles jumped 72 percent, while total electrified sales grew by 38 percent.March retail sales grew 15 percent from last year to 79,019 retail units, driven by Tucson, Santa Fe, Elantra N, IONIQ 5 and Palisade. Hyundai electrified vehicle sales of 20,885 represented 26 percent of retail sales and a 44 percent year-over-year increase.For the three-month first quarter, total sales grew 10 percent to a record 203,554 units from 184,804 units in the same quarter last year. Retail sales were up 9 percent to 181,075 from the prior-year quarter. EV sales for the quarter grew 3 percent.It was the best ever March and first quarter total sales and retail sales for Hyundai Motor America.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX