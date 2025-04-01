WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) announced Tuesday Harry Sideris has assumed the role of chief executive officer and has joined the company's board of directors. His appointment was part of a planned transition announced earlier this year.Sideris has served as president since April 2024 and will retain that role. He succeeds Lynn Good, who is retiring from Duke Energy after more than two decades of exceptional dedication and leadership, including nearly 12 years as CEO.Under Sideris' leadership, the company will continue prioritizing safety and operational excellence, delivering meaningful value to shareholders, and providing superior service to customers and communities.Sideris, a 29-year veteran of the company, has been a longstanding member of Duke Energy's senior management committee. In his role as president, Sideris has successfully led Duke Energy's electric and gas utilities, including all aspects of customer service and operations.Prior to becoming president, Sideris held leadership roles as executive vice president of customer experience, solutions and services, president of Duke Energy Florida, and vice president of environmental, health and safety.His career began at Progress Energy (formerly Carolina Power & Light), before it merged with Duke Energy in 2012.Also effective April 1, Ted Craver, formerly lead independent director, becomes chair of Duke Energy's board of directors. Craver, who has served on the board since 2017, is the former chairman, president and CEO of Edison International.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX