Atento democratizes the use of artificial intelligence in Customer and Employee Experience

The company consolidates its technology-oriented business strategy with artificial intelligence solutions that already address real business challenges for nearly 100 clients across different industries

Through its ecosystem of solutions and its proprietary AI Studio platform, Atento puts innovation at the service of customers and employees

MADRID, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the largest global providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BTO) and industry leader in Latin America, consolidates its transformative role in the Business Transformation Outsourcing sector. Through its innovative solution offering aimed at enhancing Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX), Atento redefines how brands interact with their customers, democratizing access to advanced high-impact technologies across various industries.

Since implementing its strategy based on proprietary technology, artificial intelligence, and intelligent automation, Atento transforms key processes in customer service. This evolution translates into hyper-personalized experiences, more intuitive interactions, and more efficient operations for nearly 100 clients currently, and continues to be expanded to many others across all regions. Thanks to the development of Atento's technological ecosystem, the company has achieved notable results that reflect its ability to scale innovation:

Advanced Insights: With over 125 thousand hours of processes analyzed - this solution facilitates strategic decision-making through advanced data analysis.

With over 125 thousand hours of processes analyzed - this solution facilitates strategic decision-making through advanced data analysis. Knowledge Assistant: Virtual assistants that have completed 125,000 interactions with customers and employees.

Virtual assistants that have completed 125,000 interactions with customers and employees. Smart Recruiter: Recruitment process automation with nearly 250 defined profiles and approximately 150,000 interviews conducted, optimizing candidate experience and accelerating talent selection.

Recruitment process automation with nearly 250 defined profiles and approximately 150,000 interviews conducted, optimizing candidate experience and accelerating talent selection. Atento Conversations: Generative conversational platform with over 32 million interactions and various advanced conversational AI concept tests in development for client base.

Generative conversational platform with over 32 million interactions and various advanced conversational AI concept tests in development for client base. Corporate Chat: Internal corporate chat that has managed more than 675,000 questions and answers for almost 8,000 users, improving productivity and employee experience.

Internal corporate chat that has managed more than 675,000 questions and answers for almost 8,000 users, improving productivity and employee experience. Dynamic Automation Platform: Platform with 5,500 active users to date, facilitating intelligent automation of repetitive tasks and business processes.

Platform with 5,500 active users to date, facilitating intelligent automation of repetitive tasks and business processes. Qualistore: Real-time quality tool with more than 25,000 users in 4 countries, focused on continuous improvement of CX processes. One of its most striking features is gamification, which includes elements like points and rankings, encouraging employees to actively participate in training, creating a competitive and fun environment where users can track their progress and engage more in learning activities. This approach not only increases employee motivation but also contributes to a more dynamic and collaborative environment, promoting continuous team development.

Real-time quality tool with more than 25,000 users in 4 countries, focused on continuous improvement of CX processes. One of its most striking features is gamification, which includes elements like points and rankings, encouraging employees to actively participate in training, creating a competitive and fun environment where users can track their progress and engage more in learning activities. This approach not only increases employee motivation but also contributes to a more dynamic and collaborative environment, promoting continuous team development. Integrated Login: Intelligent authentication solution already implemented for several clients and thousands of users, strengthening security and access experience in digital environments.

"At Atento, we integrate Artificial Intelligence at the heart of our solutions so that any company, regardless of its size or digital maturity, can benefit from it," highlights Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento. "With over 100,000 people, we are truly focused on developing, scaling, and democratizing AI advances. Our objective is clear: democratize access to advanced technologies and turn innovation into concrete results for customer and employee experience," he concludes.

