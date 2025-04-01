WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waton Financial Limited Tuesday said it priced its initial public offering of 4.38 million ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share.Waton Financial is a British Virgin Islands-incorporated holding company that provides of securities brokerage and financial technology services primarily through its Hong Kong subsidiaries, Waton Securities International Limited and Waton Technology International Limited.In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the Offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 656,250 Ordinary Shares at the initial public offering price.The gross proceeds to the company from the IPO is expected to be about $17.5 million.The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'WTF' on April 1, 2025. The offering is expected to close on April 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX