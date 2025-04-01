Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract

GURIT COMPLETES THE DIVESTMENT OF CARMIGNANO DI BRENTA SITE IN ITALY



01.04.2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST





Zurich, April 1, 2025 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) confirms today the closing of the divestment of its PET recycling site in Carmignano di Brenta, Italy, as part of its ongoing strategic realignment. On January 30, 2025, Gurit announced the sale of its PET preparation plant in Carmignano di Brenta, Italy. The divestment closed today, April 1, 2025. The recycling plant has been acquired by Aliplast, a Euopean leader in plastic regeneration and part of the Hera Group. The Hera Group is one of Italy's largest multi-utilities and operates in the waste management, energy, and water sectors, with over 10,000 employees. Visit www.gruppohera.it for further information. Gurit acknowledges and deeply appreciates the dedication of the employees at the Carmignano di Brenta site and is committed to supporting them throughout the transition. About Gurit

