Clariane (CLARI.PA ISIN: FR0010386334) announces the release of its 2024 Universal Registration Document.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority on 31 March 2025 in ESEF format, under number D.25-0209.

This 2024 Universal Registration Document, established for the financial year ended on 31 December 2024, includes in particular:

the annual financial report and the integrated report,

the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

the sustainability information and the certification report of these information,

the reports of the Statutory Auditors on annual and consolidated accounts and information concerning their fees,

the description of the share buyback program.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on the Company's website (www.clariane.com Investor section), as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority's website (www.amf-france.org).

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available soon.

The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.

Next events:

24 April 2025 First quarter 2025 revenue

14 May 2025 Annual General Meeting

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to almost 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, etc.), specialist healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages&Vie etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities, to its articles of association: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability". Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris, Section B since November 2006. The Group joined the SBF 120 index and the CAC® SBT 1.5° index on 23 September 2024.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA ISIN: FR0010386334

