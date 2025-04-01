Advancement Reflects Ryan's Demonstrated Success in Risk Management and Enterprise Growth

American Integrity Insurance Company, a preeminent property insurance carrier in the Southeast, is proud to announce the promotion of Ryan Hodges to Senior Vice President of Risk Management. Ryan has adeptly maneuvered the company through several challenging hurricane and reinsurance seasons in Florida, one of the world's most dynamic property insurance markets, along with Georgia and South Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401525812/en/

Ryan Hodges, SVP of Risk Management

"Ryan's expertise in catastrophe risk management, portfolio management, and developing robust reinsurance programs that help safeguard the company's financial strength has been instrumental in American Integrity's success," said Jon Ritchie, American Integrity President. "I am excited for Ryan's next chapter of growth as our company continues to gain market share in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, and expands into a variety of new markets."

As Senior Vice President of Risk Management,Ryan will continue to oversee the company's Risk Management department, playing a critical role in American Integrity's efforts to remain safe, solvent, and secure. Ryan's team has the task of ensuring proper risk selection based on the company's risk appetite and maintaining healthy levels of exposure geographically, an incredibly important responsibility as American Integrity writes business in states that are among the most exposed to hurricane damage in the country.

"Our customers and agents rely on us to be a safe, solvent, and secure company for them," said Bob Ritchie, Founder and CEO of American Integrity. "Ryan and his team are integral to American Integrity's ability to be a stable market for them. He is incredibly deserving of this promotion, and we are honored to recognize his talent and contributions to our company."

A six-year member of the team, Ryan is also deeply involved in the company's reinsurance strategies, helping secure robust coverage across multiple programs that protect American Integrity from catastrophic events and other large loss scenarios. As a recognized industry thought leader, he is frequently invited to speak at risk management conferences.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter, both personally and for our company," said Ryan. "With this promotion, I am reminded that growth is not just about reaching new heights but about embracing the challenges that push us further. Our industry has experienced unprecedented challenges over the last several years, but we have never been in a better position to support our customers and be a thought leader in the various markets we serve. While our roles may change over time, our unique company culture remains steadfast and bonds us together allowing us to succeed even in the face of adversity. As we turn the page into this new chapter, I am extremely energized about the opportunities that lie ahead for American Integrity."

About American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group is one of Florida's leading providers of residential property insurance, serving more than 370,000 policyholders across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Headquartered in Tampa, the company is committed to innovation, exceptional service, and community impact. With plans to expand its market presence and product offerings, American Integrity remains at the forefront of the industry, empowering homeowners and fostering a culture of integrity and excellence.

For more information, visit aii.com or follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401525812/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Toni Logan

tlogan@aii.com

813-512-6672