TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. ("American Integrity") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 6,875,000 shares of its common stock at a price per share of $16.00 per share. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 8, 2025 under the symbol "AII."The offering consisted of 6,250,000 shares of common stock sold by American Integrity and 625,000 shares sold by existing stockholders. In addition, certain of American Integrity's existing stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,031,250 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.American Integrity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include contributing capital to its insurance subsidiary to support growth, as well as for the satisfaction of tax withholding and remittance obligations related to certain equity grants made in connection with the offering and for fees associated with the termination of its existing management services agreement. American Integrity will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Piper Sandler, and William Blair acted as the active bookrunners for the offering. Citizens Capital Markets and Raymond James acted as passive bookrunners for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. acted as a co-manager for the offering.A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attention: Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, or by email at uscapitalmarkets@kbw.com, or by telephone at (800) 966 1559, or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by email at prospectus@psc.com, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About American Integrity Insurance GroupAmerican Integrity Insurance Group is one of Florida's leading providers of residential property insurance, proudly serving more than 385,000 policyholders across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company continues to set the standard in the industry by empowering homeowners and fostering a culture defined by integrity, resilience, and excellence.ContactsMedia Contact:Toni Logantlogan@aii.com813-512-6672

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250509715951/en/