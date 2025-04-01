Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Issue under the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP')

DJ Issue under the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP')

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Issue under the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') 01-Apr-2025 / 16:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 April 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Issue under the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") Director/PDMR Shareholdings At the Company's AGM in June 2024, shareholders approved the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 DBP. This provides for 30% of the annual bonus attributable to executive directors to be paid in the form of nil cost options. These will vest after three years. There are no performance conditions other than the executive director must continue to be employed for this period (subject to certain limited exceptions). The following awards were made on 26 March 2025 and the vesting date is 26 March 2028, being the third anniversary from the annual bonus payroll date. Name Position Number of awards Jon Harris Chief Executive Officer 67,810 Gabriel Papineau-Legris Chief Financial Officer 21,801

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jon Harris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone instrument Petroleum Limited a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the Deferred Bonus Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 67,810

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume d) Single transaction as in 4c) above. - Price

e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gabriel Papineau-Legris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone instrument Petroleum Limited a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost award under the Deferred Bonus Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 21,801

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume d) Single transaction as in 4c) above. - Price

e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

