WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
01.04.25
12:39 Uhr
2,350 Euro
+0,055
+2,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2852,33519:09
2,2852,33519:03
Dow Jones News
01.04.2025 18:09 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Issue under the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP')

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Issue under the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Issue under the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') 
01-Apr-2025 / 16:37 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
1 April 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Issue under the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") 
Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
 
 
At the Company's AGM in June 2024, shareholders approved the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 DBP. This provides for 30% of 
the annual bonus attributable to executive directors to be paid in the form of nil cost options. These will vest after 
three years. There are no performance conditions other than the executive director must continue to be employed for 
this period (subject to certain limited exceptions). 
 
The following awards were made on 26 March 2025 and the vesting date is 26 March 2028, being the third anniversary from 
the annual bonus payroll date. 
 
 
Name          Position        Number of awards 
Jon Harris       Chief Executive Officer 67,810 
Gabriel Papineau-Legris Chief Financial Officer 21,801

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Jon Harris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
       instrument                     Petroleum Limited 
a) 
 
       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Grant of nil cost award under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               Nil      67,810

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
d)                               Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Gabriel Papineau-Legris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
       instrument                     Petroleum Limited 
a) 
 
       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Grant of nil cost award under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               Nil      21,801

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
d)                               Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 380848 
EQS News ID:  2110138 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110138&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.