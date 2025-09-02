Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Dividend Currency Elections

DJ Dividend Currency Elections

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Dividend Currency Elections 02-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 September 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Dividend Currency Elections Following the Company's announcement on 28 August 2025 of a USD25 million interim dividend, which will be paid on 30 September 2025, Gulf Keystone confirms the following information, including the schedule for currency elections. Distribution amount 11.52 US cents per Common Share Announcement of dividend 28 August 2025 Ex-dividend date 11 September 2025 Record date 12 September 2025 Final day for currency election 15 September 2025 Announcement of GBP rate per share 18 September 2025 Payment date 30 September 2025

The default currency for the Company's dividend payments is GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP

Shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes. If shareholders hold their shares through a nominee, they are advised to contact their nominee well in advance of the currency election deadline of 15 September 2025.

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

