Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 09:52
2,240 Euro
-0,22 % -0,005
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Dividend Currency Elections

DJ Dividend Currency Elections 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Dividend Currency Elections 
02-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
2 September 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
  
 
Dividend Currency Elections 
 
  
 
  
 
Following the Company's announcement on 28 August 2025 of a USD25 million interim dividend, which will be paid on 30 
September 2025, Gulf Keystone confirms the following information, including the schedule for currency elections. 
 
  
 
Distribution amount            11.52 US cents per Common Share 
 
Announcement of dividend         28 August 2025 
 
Ex-dividend date             11 September 2025 
 
Record date                12 September 2025 
 
Final day for currency election      15 September 2025 
 
Announcement of GBP rate per share    18 September 2025 
 
Payment date               30 September 2025

The default currency for the Company's dividend payments is GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP

Shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes. If shareholders hold their shares through a nominee, they are advised to contact their nominee well in advance of the currency election deadline of 15 September 2025.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
  
 
FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 400502 
EQS News ID:  2191556 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2191556&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
