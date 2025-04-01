L'ORÉAL: Share buyback program

L'Oréal announced to have today entered into a mandate with an investment services provider for the purchase of its own shares, under the authorisation approved by the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2024, in order to proceed between now and June 30, 2025 to L'Oréal's share buyback amounting to a maximum of 500 million euros and with a maximum number of shares to be acquired of 2 million. The shares thus repurchased are intended to be cancelled1.









1 The L'Oréal Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF (Autorités des Marchés Financiers) on 19 March 2024 includes, on pages 399-400, the other pieces of information that must appear in the share buyback programme description pursuant to Article 241-2 of the General Regulation of the AMF.







About L'Oréal

For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks

