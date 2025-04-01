Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025

WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621
Frankfurt
01.04.25
08:05 Uhr
48,300 Euro
+0,350
+0,73 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
01.04.2025 18:23 Uhr
86 Leser
WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares on March 31, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Share buy-back program

Issuer: Wavestone

Type of financial products: Shares

Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares

on March 31, 2025

Issuer nameIssuer identification codeTransaction dateFinancial instrument identification codeTotal number of sharesWeighted average point (€)Market
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F9403/31/2025FR00040360363,00047.4992XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

Issuer nameIdentification codeIntermediary nameIntermediary identification codeTransaction date/timeFinancial instrument identification codePrice per unitCurrencyPurchased amountMarket identification codeTransaction reference numberMotive
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 09:00:19 AMFR000403603647.65EURO80XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 09:00:19 AMFR000403603647.65EURO8XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 09:00:19 AMFR000403603647.65EURO12XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 09:01:40 AMFR000403603647.60EURO100XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 09:01:40 AMFR000403603647.60EURO100XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 09:28:36 AMFR000403603647.00EURO144XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 09:28:36 AMFR000403603647.00EURO144XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 10:08:14 AMFR000403603647.30EURO14XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 10:08:14 AMFR000403603647.30EURO86XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 10:08:14 AMFR000403603647.30EURO14XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 10:08:14 AMFR000403603647.30EURO80XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 10:08:14 AMFR000403603647.30EURO20XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 10:08:15 AMFR000403603647.30EURO20XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 10:08:16 AMFR000403603647.30EURO80XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 10:08:44 AMFR000403603647.30EURO13XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 10:08:44 AMFR000403603647.30EURO85XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 11:19:51 AMFR000403603647.40EURO24XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 11:50:25 AMFR000403603647.40EURO274XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 11:50:25 AMFR000403603647.40EURO194XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 11:50:25 AMFR000403603647.40EURO8XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:03:56 PMFR000403603647.30EURO22XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:06 PMFR000403603647.30EURO98XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:06 PMFR000403603647.30EURO50XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:06 PMFR000403603647.30EURO50XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:06 PMFR000403603647.30EURO50XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:06 PMFR000403603647.30EURO30XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:06 PMFR000403603647.30EURO25XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:06 PMFR000403603647.30EURO69XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:08 PMFR000403603647.30EURO45XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:18 PMFR000403603647.30EURO27XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:18 PMFR000403603647.30EURO20XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 12:04:18 PMFR000403603647.30EURO14XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 03:43:47 PMFR000403603647.25EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 03:43:47 PMFR000403603647.25EURO141XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 03:43:48 PMFR000403603647.25EURO25XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE969500GSN25I3B3X6F94Portzamparc969500DEM67LRGQOTV1903/31/2024 04:27:46 PMFR000403603648.10EURO693XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)UnavailableProvision (employee distribution)
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmmcZMpukpeXxnFyacuYbmaWmZlkmGGbaWLGlWFwlJ6baW5llG9lZpvIZnJhnGxr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90775-share-buy-back-program-march-31-2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.