Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
01.04.2025 17:42 Uhr
Agfa-Gevaert: Agfa to receive partial payment from Aurelius Group, remaining amount still subject to ruling independent expert - regulated information

Finanznachrichten News

April 1, 2025 - 5.40 PM CET
Regulated information

Agfa to receive partial payment from Aurelius Group, remaining amount still subject to ruling independent expert

Mortsel, Belgium - April 1, 2025 - 5.40 p.m. CET

Aurelius Group has agreed to pay Agfa an amount of 5.9 million euro by April 4, 2025 in relation to the sale of Agfa's Offset Solutions division to Aurelius Group.

In August 2022, Agfa announced the signing of a share purchase agreement with Aurelius Group for the sale of its Offset Solutions division. At year-end 2024, the total outstanding receivable due to the purchase price adjustment amounted to 31.4 million euro. The outstanding receivable is being disputed by Aurelius for an amount of 19.1 million euro. Aurelius Group has now agreed to pay Agfa an amount of 5.9 million euro of the undisputed part by April 4, while the remaining 5.9 million euro of the undisputed part stays outstanding for the time being. The dispute regarding 19.1 million euro continues to be examined by an independent expert. Upon the independent expert rendering her decision, the other 5.9 million euro of the undisputed part as well as the disputed part of the outstanding receivable - for the amount so determined by the independent expert - become due.

(end of message)

About Agfa-Gevaert
The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2024, the Group realized a turnover of 1,138 million euro.
www.agfa.com

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. +32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com


