AGFA HealthCare Powers Enterprise Imaging Modernization Across North America

Enterprise Imaging and Cloud Solutions Drive Growth, Customer Satisfaction, and a Clinician-First Experience Across the U.S., Canada, and Government Health Systems

CARLSTADT, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / AGFA HealthCare is accelerating the transformation of Enterprise Imaging across the U.S. and Canada, enabling hospitals, health networks, and government organizations to modernize and unify their imaging infrastructure with speed, confidence, security, and scale. In the second quarter of 2025, AGFA HealthCare delivered several high-impact go-lives, in the cloud and on customers' premises , and system expansions across Radiology, Cardiology, and Cloud solutions - all designed to drive clinical efficiency, minimize disruption, and position healthcare organizations for future-ready care.

Major Cloud Go-Lives

In Q2, AGFA HealthCare continued to expand its Enterprise Imaging Cloud footprint with multiple successful go-lives at leading U.S. healthcare systems. These go-lives highlight the growing momentum for secure, scalable, and future-ready cloud solutions that connect care teams and help optimize the delivery of care. In total, AGFA completed more than 20 go-lives and upgrades in the quarter, and also successfully delivered a large, complex enterprise upgrade at a major health system involving thousands of users and multiple imaging modalities - reinforcing its expertise in delivering complex, enterprise-wide transformations that are receiving strong positive feedback from end users.

"Our mission is to simplify complex imaging environments and empower healthcare providers with solutions that deliver tangible business, clinical and operational results," said Omar Sunna, Chief Customer Officer, North America at AGFA HealthCare. "These recent deployments reflect our commitment to clinical excellence and innovation, delivering a clinician-first experience that empowers healthcare teams and supports our clients' long-term success."

Industry Recognition: HiTRUST 2025

AGFA HealthCare's commitment to security, compliance, and quality continues to earn industry recognition. The company recently achieved HiTRUST CSF certification, confirming adherence to the highest standards for information security and privacy while maintaining interoperability across enterprise systems.

KLAS Report Highlights AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Growth and Impact

AGFA HealthCare continues to demonstrate strong performance in the KLAS annual Enterprise Imaging report, with the latest report highlighting significant customer satisfaction gains over the past 18 months. Customer satisfaction with AGFA's Enterprise Imaging VNA increased 13 points on a 100-point scale - the most of any solution in the report - while XERO® Viewer reached a top score of 90.0. Both solutions were previously recognized as Best in KLAS® 2025 winners. Customers highlighted AGFA HealthCare for improved quality assurance and upgrades, stronger EHR integration and web viewing, and proactive account management. Several customers noted the company's transparent, collaborative approach and optimism about the roadmap, particularly in cloud and AI capabilities.

Driving Growth and Digital Transformation at Scale

These results demonstrate AGFA HealthCare's ability to drive enterprise-wide digital transformation, expand regional infrastructure, and deliver solutions that improve clinical efficiency, collaboration, and the delivery of patient care. Notable growth in Radiology and Cardiology solutions, coupled with cloud adoption, has strengthened AGFA HealthCare's footprint across the U.S., Canada, and government organizations, reinforcing its leading position in the enterprise imaging market.

