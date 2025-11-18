AGFA HealthCare Strengthens North American Presence With New Enterprise Imaging Cloud Agreements at EFW Radiology and UI Health

CARLSTADT, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / AGFA HealthCare reports continued momentum across North America in the third quarter of 2025, with new Enterprise Imaging agreements signed with EFW Radiology in Canada and University of Illinois Health (UI Health) in the United States. Both organizations have chosen AGFA HealthCare solutions to advance their Enterprise Imaging strategies through secure, scalable, cloud-based technology.

These engagements reflect the growing demand for flexible and unified imaging ecosystems designed to support collaboration, efficiency, and long-term digital transformation across healthcare networks.

Advancing Imaging Strategies Through Cloud Deployment

EFW Radiology, a multi-site diagnostic imaging provider based in Calgary, Alberta, has selected AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Cloud SaaS offering to modernize its imaging infrastructure. The solution will consolidate imaging operations across EFW Radiology's network and support enhanced operational efficiency through centralized data management.

At UI Health in Chicago, AGFA HealthCare's Enterprise Imaging Cloud platform will be implemented across Radiology, Cardiology, and Point of Care imaging domains among others. The project aims to unify image management and enable an enterprise-wide imaging framework to support integrated clinical workflows.

"Our continued growth across North America demonstrates the confidence healthcare organizations place in AGFA HealthCare to provide secure, cloud-ready imaging ecosystems," said Omar Sunna, Chief Customer Officer, North America, AGFA HealthCare. "Through intelligent automation and integrated workflows, we enable healthcare organizations to minimize complexity and reduce cognitive fatigue for clinicians."

Strong Q3 Activity Across North America

The company recorded a strong quarter across North America, reflecting continued commercial momentum and steady growth in both new and existing customer engagements throughout the United States and Canada. Highlights include:

Increased adoption of AGFA HealthCare's Cloud SaaS model for Enterprise Imaging solutions, supporting the shift toward subscription-based architectures.

Continued success in upgrades and managed services, underscoring long-term customer relationships.

Growth in academic and government healthcare engagements, including new and ongoing initiatives across major health systems.

This sustained performance reinforces AGFA HealthCare's position as a trusted partner to healthcare organizations modernizing their imaging environments.

Looking Ahead to RSNA 2025

At RSNA 2025, AGFA HealthCare will showcase its latest innovations in Enterprise Imaging, Cloud, Streaming, Workflow Orchestration, and AI - demonstrating how its solutions support healthcare providers in achieving operational efficiency, improved collaboration, and diagnostic clarity across the enterprise.

Visit AGFA HealthCare (Booth #2565) at RSNA 2025 to learn more about how the company is helping healthcare organizations simplify complexity and accelerate digital transformation.

To learn more about AGFA HealthCare's presence at RSNA 2025, visit agfahealthcare.com/rsna.

