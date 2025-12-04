Agfa-Gevaert: Agfa announces additional measures to adjust the cost base of its traditional film activities to the reality in the market

December 4, 2025 - 7:45 a.m. CET

Agfa announces additional measures to adjust the cost base of its traditional film activities to the reality in the market

Mortsel, Belgium - December 4, 2025 - 7:45 a.m. CET

Agfa today announced that it plans to implement additional measures to adjust the cost base of its traditional film activities to the accelerated global market decline. These measures are an extension to the plan that was announced in November 2024.

On December 4, the intention to implement these additional measures was presented to the social partners in Belgium at an Extraordinary Works Council meeting.

Over the past year, the decline of the global markets for traditional film products - in particular for medical film - accelerated sharply. In response, Agfa intends to expand the plan that was announced in November 2024. The execution of the original plan has also been accelerated.

The intended additional measures would be executed in 2026 and 2027, and could impact up to 145 employees in Belgium. Agfa intends to avoid as many forced redundancies as possible by using the natural outflow of staff and also by encouraging mutations and re-employment.

"The sharp acceleration of the decline of the global film markets demands strong measures to safeguard the future of our company. We will do our utmost to maintain a constructive social dialogue with the social partners involved and keep the period of uncertainty caused by this announcement as short as possible," said Pascal Juéry, CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2024, the Group realized a turnover of 1,138 million euro.

