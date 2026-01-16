Anzeige
Samstag, 17.01.2026
Saga Metals bestätigt weitere massive Titan-Treffer - Ressourcenmomentum nimmt Fahrt auf
WKN: 920872 | ISIN: BE0003755692
Tradegate
16.01.26 | 21:59
0,530 Euro
-0,38 % -0,002
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2026 18:36 Uhr
Agfa-Gevaert: Agfa receives final expert ruling on receivable related to sale of Offset Solutions division to Aurelius

January 16, 2026 - 6.30 PM CET
Regulated information

Agfa receives final expert ruling on receivable related to sale of Offset Solutions division to Aurelius

Mortsel, Belgium - January 16, 2026 - 6.30 p.m. CET

Agfa has received the final report of the independent expert regarding the outstanding receivable under the share purchase agreement that was signed with Aurelius Group for the sale of Agfa's Offset Solutions division.

In August 2022, Agfa announced the signing of a share purchase agreement with Aurelius Group for the sale of its Offset Solutions division. At year-end 2024, the total outstanding receivable related to the purchase price adjustment amounted to 31.4 million euro. Of this amount, 19.1 million euro was disputed by Aurelius. In April 2025, Aurelius paid 5.9 million euro of the undisputed part of the total outstanding receivable.

The independent expert has now determined the price adjustment amount to be 14.7 million euro. This determination automatically also triggers the payment of 5.2 million euro of the undisputed part. Payments are due within 15 business days.

Pascal Juéry, CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group, commented: "We are very satisfied that, more than 3 years after the announcement of the sale transaction, we can finally close this chapter. We can now fully focus on the ongoing transformation of the company, for which the amount we are about to receive will be deployed."
(end of message)

About Agfa-Gevaert
The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2024, the Group realized a turnover of 1,138 million euro.
www.agfa.com

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. +32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com


