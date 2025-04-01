Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM):

WHO Robert Mears, CTO and founder of Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company WHAT In-person presentation of Extending the Performance of RF-SOI Devices Through Oxygen Inserted (OI) Epitaxy WHEN: Friday, April 4, 3:00 p.m.-3:20 p.m. CEST (6:00 a.m.-6:20 a.m. PDT) WHERE: Dolce by Wyndham La Hulpe Brussels

135, Chaussée de Bruxelles, La Hulpe B-1310, Belgium

Atomera Incorporated will present a talk at The Incize RF Workshop 2025: Shaping the Future of RF Technology, highlighting advancements in Radio-Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) devices driven by Oxygen-Inserted (OI) Epitaxy technology. The session will delve into how Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology (MST) OI technology enhances mobility, reduces power handling issues and optimizes performance of RF-SOI switches and also enables co-optimization of Low-Noise Amplifier (LNA) devices. As the RF industry continues to evolve, this innovative approach to dopant engineering enables the creation of unique doping profiles throughout the RF-SOI manufacturing process, offering superior RF performance and precise dopant engineering in semiconductor devices further advancing device performance for next-gen applications, including 5G and future 6G technologies. In addition, Atomera will highlight its ongoing collaboration with Soitec to enable MST on RF-SOI substrates, facilitating faster adoption and scaling for production volumes.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America's top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

