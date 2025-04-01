Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the 'REIT' or 'Northwest'), a leading owner and operator of healthcare real estate infrastructure in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia, announces the sale of 33% of its interest in Assura PLC(1) ("Assura") (LSE: AGR), representing 82.0 million shares, through an on-market trade for gross proceeds of approximately $70.0 million (£37.9 million). The selling price of £0.462 per share represents a gain of over 20% to the REIT's December 31, 2024, IFRS book value. The proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general trust purposes. Following the sale, the REIT will continue to hold 163.3 million Assura shares, or approximately 5% of Assura's public float.



(1) Further information on Assura is available on the investor relations section of their website (https://www.assuraplc.com/investor-relations)

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at March 10, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 171 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246992

SOURCE: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT