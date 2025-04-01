RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Enters into a Letter of Intent to provide a Secured Loan to Revolve Renewable Power Corp. for US $8,000,000 to Finance Acquisition of a 9.6 MW Operating Wind Project in the United States

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into a letter of intent for a secured loan (the "Loan") with Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV) ("Revolve"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, of up to US$8,000,000. The Loan will support Revolve's proposed acquisition (the "Proposed Acquisition") of a 95% interest in a 9.6 megawatt ("MW") operating wind energy project in the United States (the "Project").

The Project consists of six 1.6 MW wind turbines generating revenue through a Power Purchase Agreement with a regional utility. Closing of the Loan is expected to occur in Q2 of this calendar year and is subject to several customary closing conditions including the completion of the Proposed Acquisition. The Loan will have a term of 24 months and bear interest at 12% on drawn funds, with interest payable on a quarterly basis during the term. The Company will also receive a royalty of 5% on gross revenues generated by the Project for its remaining life.

The Project is Revolve's first acquisition of an operating renewable energy asset in the United States and builds on their current operating portfolio of 12.33 MW in Canada and Mexico.

It includes a lease agreement for 127 acres of land with a project life until 2046. The Proposed Acquisition, once completed, will add 9.6 MW of net operational capacity to Revolve's portfolio, bringing the total under operation to 22 MW.

Peter Leighton, COO of RE Royalties, stated: "We are excited to be working with Revolve again as they continue to deliver on their growth strategy by adding more operating assets to their portfolio. This investment will be RE Royalties single biggest investment to date and will add significant accretive cash flow to our investment portfolio."

"This Proposed Acquisition is another significant milestone for Revolve as we continue to execute on our growth plan across North America," said CEO Myke Clark. "Once completed, this acquisition will add another strong recurring revenue stream to our growing portfolio of assets. We continue to see several exciting opportunities to supplement our strategy by acquiring operating assets in the US and Canada. This is the third significant acquisition of operating assets in our recent history, and we are committed to accelerating that process as we scale our business through additional acquisitions and organic growth."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About Revolve Renewable Power Corp.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, United States, Mexico, and Chile. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contacts:

RE Royalties Ltd.

Talia Beckett, VP of Communications and Sustainability

T: (778) 374-2000

E: investor@reroyalties.com

www.reroyalties.com



Revolve Renewable Power Corp.

Myke Clark, CEO

T: (778) 372-8499

E: IR@revolve-renewablepower.com

www.revolve-renewablepower.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

