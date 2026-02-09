RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Second Tranche Investment of $800,000 in Solaris Energy's U.S. Distributed Generation Solar Portfolio

All amounts in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF)(FSE:Y2V) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a further USD $800,000 investment toward the purchase of royalties on two portfolios of distributed generation ("DG") solar projects located throughout the United States being developed by Solaris Energy Inc. ("Solaris").

The Royalty Purchase for Portfolio 1 totals USD $4.8 million, of which USD $3 million was funded at closing, as announced on January 7, 2026. The Company expects to fund the remaining USD $1 million by Q2 2026, subject to the satisfaction of applicable conditions. The Royalty Purchase for Portfolio 2 is subject to the completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the Company, other customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur later in the year, bringing the total portfolio level royalty investment to USD $9 million.

The Royalty Rate will be adjusted at each advance to target a pre-agreed minimum return based on a 25-year period. The Royalty will continue past 25 years for the remaining life of the Portfolio 1 projects. The first portfolio consists of 15 projects including 9 under construction with several nearing operation, and 6 in development, located across California, Maine, Delaware, New Hampshire and Colorado.

"Our continued investment in Solaris Energy reflects RE Royalties' strategy of partnering with high-quality developers to secure long-term royalties on contracted clean energy assets," said Peter Leighton, COO of RE Royalties. "The commercial and industrial distributed generation market represents a compelling growth opportunity, and we are pleased to work alongside Solaris Energy and trusted sector advisors such as CG/ CRC-IB to support portfolio expansion while advancing the transition to a low-carbon energy system."

"This second tranche of financing from RE Royalties is a strong vote of confidence in Solaris Energy's execution and growth trajectory," said Solaris Energy CEO Nick Perugini. "With this additional capital, we're accelerating deployment across our expanding portfolio and advancing projects from development through construction more efficiently. RE Royalties continues to be a valued partner as we scale our distributed generation and solar-plus-storage platform and deliver reliable clean energy to the communities we serve."

About Solaris Energy Inc.

Solaris Energy Inc. is a U.S. based solar developer and asset manager headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Founded in 2008, Solaris initially operated as a non-profit organization, The Atmosphere Conservancy, aimed at helping non-profits adopt solar energy solutions. In 2010 Solaris Energy, Inc. was established and operates as a certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation providing experienced, value-driven commercial and community solar and storage development, finance, and long-term asset management services across the United States.

About CG/ CRC-IB

CG/ CRC-IB is a full-service investment bank providing industry-leading financial services across the energy transition. In January 2026, CRC-IB was acquired by Canaccord Genuity Group to deliver M&A, project finance, capital raising, and strategic advisory services to public and private companies and financial sponsors across the renewable energy, commercial, and industrial sectors, leveraging Canaccord Genuity's globally integrated M&A advisory and ECM-driven capital markets capabilities. Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets is the global capital markets division of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF), offering institutional and corporate client's idea-driven investment banking, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), research, sales and trading services with capabilities in North America, the UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, South America, and Asia. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment, and a sustainable investment focus.

